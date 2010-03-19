Ad
euobserver
The Congress: US climate legislation has all-but stalled (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU climate chief pessimistic after US visit

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

EU climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard has ended meetings with her various US counterparts dejected by uncertainty as to whether Washington will be able to pass badly-needed climate legislation in time for a summit Mexico.

"It's very, very nervous times. People don't know, will it fly or will it not fly," she told reporters in the American capital on on Thursday (18 March), a day after she had met with climate special envoy Todd Stern, climate and energy 'tsar' Carol Browner, the admi...

