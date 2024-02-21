Ad
euobserver
EU president Ursula von der Leyen announcing the EU Covid-19 recovery plan back in 2022. This year marked the halfway point review - funds must be spent by 2026 (Photo: European Commission)

EU's €723bn Covid recovery fund saw growth, but doubts remain

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU Commission's €723bn pandemic economic reconstruction fund came up for its mid-term appraisal on Wednesday (21 February).

And perhaps unsurprisingly, commission officials gave the so-called Reconstruction and Resilience Facility (RRF) a favourable review.

"The RRF has succeeded in its immediate ambition: to help member states recover faster from the harsh social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," said trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

When purely loo...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

EU president Ursula von der Leyen announcing the EU Covid-19 recovery plan back in 2022. This year marked the halfway point review - funds must be spent by 2026 (Photo: European Commission)

