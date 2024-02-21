EU's €723bn Covid recovery fund saw growth, but doubts remain

The EU Commission's €723bn pandemic economic reconstruction fund came up for its mid-term appraisal on Wednesday (21 February).

And perhaps unsurprisingly, commission officials gave the so-called Reconstruction and Resilience Facility (RRF) a favourable review.

"The RRF has succeeded in its immediate ambition: to help member states recover faster from the harsh social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," said trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

When purely loo...