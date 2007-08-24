Ad
EU energy giants may lose full control of their assets (Photo: Notat)

Brussels set for controversial energy market shake-up

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Commission is set to push ahead with the idea that production and distribution channels need to be separated in energy companies, making it Brussels' furthest-reaching intervention in the sector yet.

According to German daily Handelsblatt, EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs will table on 19 September a law suggesting two scenarios of the so-called unbundling – something Brussels believes is key to introducing competition to the area.

Under the first model – kno...

