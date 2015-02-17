Ad
euobserver
Is it transparent enough? (Photo: EIB)

EIB needs reform so Juncker’s investment plan can deliver

Green Economy
Opinion
by Xavier Sol, Brussels,

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has a major role in the European Commission's investment plan but a fundamental reform of the lender is needed if it is to be an effective driver of economic recovery.

EU finance ministers need to talk more than just numbers when they meet on Tuesday in their capacity of Governors of the ‘EU Bank’.\n \nThis is the third time the EIB is in the front line of getting Europe’s economy back on track. If its first two attempts to tackle the crisis passed re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Ministers clash over Juncker fund
Is it transparent enough? (Photo: EIB)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections