Who's next on the EU's Russia blacklist?

The EU’s next round of Russia sanctions is to be limited to blacklisting more names, with diplomats and kremlinologists helping EUobserver to identify 28 potential targets.

Foreign ministers will discuss the measures in Brussels on Thursday (29 January).

Their draft conclusions call “on the EEAS [the EU foreign service] and the [European] Commission to present a proposal for decision within a week on additional listings”.

They say the visa bans and asset freezes will targe...