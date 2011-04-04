ECB expected to hike interest rate this week

The European Central Bank is on Thursday (7 April) likely to increase its interest rate for the first time since mid-2008, aiming to keep a lid on rising inflation in the eurozone.

Analysts expect a moderate hike from the current 1.0 percent to 1.25 percent after inflation jumped to 2.6 percent in March in the countries that employ the single currency, up from 2.4 percent the previous month.

The increase in price pressure was higher than expected, markedly higher than the central ...