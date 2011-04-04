Ad
euobserver
The move could hit economies on the eurozone's periphery (Photo: EUobserver)

ECB expected to hike interest rate this week

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Central Bank is on Thursday (7 April) likely to increase its interest rate for the first time since mid-2008, aiming to keep a lid on rising inflation in the eurozone.

Analysts expect a moderate hike from the current 1.0 percent to 1.25 percent after inflation jumped to 2.6 percent in March in the countries that employ the single currency, up from 2.4 percent the previous month.

The increase in price pressure was higher than expected, markedly higher than the central ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The move could hit economies on the eurozone's periphery (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections