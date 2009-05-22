EU states enter bidding contest for new energy body

Sweden is set to inherit the thorny problem of where to place a number of newly-born European agencies when it takes over the EU presidency on 1 July.



Earlier this week, three EU states - Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia - indicated their interest in hosting the new energy body, proof that the dossier is gaining in political influence. All three bidders expect the contest to be "quite tough."

"It is mainly a matter of prestige," says Piotr Kaczynski from the Brussels-based Centre for ...