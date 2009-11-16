Ad
UK houses of parliament (Photo: Wikipedia)

British MPs warn EU not to rush financial reform

by Andrew Willis,

The EU is pushing ahead too fast with plans to reform its financial architecture, warns a report by the UK's treasury select committee published on Monday (16 November).

The Swedish EU presidency hopes finance ministers meeting on 2 December will back amended European Commission proposals that were published in September, with the European Parliament's approval also needed.

The proposals – part of the EU's response to the financial crisis – envisage a new European Systemic Risk B...

UK houses of parliament (Photo: Wikipedia)

