European cities most expensive to live in

European cities are the most expensive places for expats to live in the world, with Moscow, London, Oslo, Copenhagen, Geneva, Zurich and Milan dominating the top 10, in a survey by consulting firm Mercer.

Moscow remained the world's priciest city a second year running, while Tokyo knocked London off the number two spot to number three, with Hong Kong and Seoul the only other non-European towns in the top tier.

Many European cities shot up the table, with Warsaw climbing from 67 to...