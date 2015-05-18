EU commissioner to begin 'Energy Union' tour

EU energy commissioner Maros Sefcovic will start visiting EU countries this week to share initial findings of a commission analysis of each country's energy and climate policy.

The planned energy union - billed as the EU's most ambitious project since the 1950s - "cannot be imposed by Brussels," said Sefcovic.

The member states will have the opportunity for rebuttal, something the commissioner said would ensure the EU's new energy governance system is “based on mutual understandi...