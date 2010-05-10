Ad
Jean-Claude Trichet looks out the window of a Frankfurt office (Photo: ECB)

Mixed support for ECB bond purchases

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A decision by the European Central Bank to purchase government bonds for the first time has drawn a mixed reaction from analysts, while an EU announcement to set up a massive support mechanism for struggling governments has led to a strong rally in financial markets.

In the early hours of Monday morning (10 May), EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels reached an agreement on a €500 billion "European Financial Stabilisation mechanism," quickly followed by a statement from the ECB sayi...

