Germany budging on banking union

After having opposed for months a so-called resolution mechanism for failing eurozone banks, Germany is budging on the issue and wants a deal by the end of the year.

The European Commission proposal for an authority having the power to tell banks to shut down or to draw money from shareholders, creditors and ultimately taxpayers had been flatly rejected by the German government earlier this year.

But at an EU summit on Thursday-Friday (24-25 October) in Brussels, Chancellor Angela...