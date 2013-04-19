Ad
The poorer and more mismanaged a region is, the less it's going to profit from EU funds (Photo: snorski)

Poorest regions get least out of EU funding

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Countries with a poor public administration are absorbing less EU cohesion funds, meaning some of the poorest regions are getting the least out of the available money, the EU commission has said.

"Results are sometimes patchy and member states need to speed up their efforts to use the EU resources," EU regional policy commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Thursday (18 April) when publishing a report on the performance of EU's 27 countries in using regional funds.

The report singles o...

