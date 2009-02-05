Cheap steel to reduce Nabucco costs

The Nabucco pipeline - designed to carry Caspian gas to EU markets bypassing Russia - might cost less than its projected €7.9 billion due to falling steel plrices.

The Nabucco consortium hiked its cost estimate for the 3,300 km-long pipe when steel prices were high. But the commodity has since tumbled in value, with Nabucco waiting for prices to stabilise before issuing new figures.

"There has been an important drop in steel prices," the consortium's managing director, Reinhard Mi...