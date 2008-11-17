The world needs free financial markets

The G20 meeting ended having reached in reasonable conclusions. Of particular importance was the conclusion not to raise any barriers to trade.
The financial crisis has shaken the global economy and policy makers have had to focus on short-term crisis management. As time passes, however, it becomes increasingly important, to analyse the long-term picture.
Many have argued that this is a crisis of the free market economy, with many arguing that the liberalisation moves of the last...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
