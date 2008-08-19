France prepares crisis talks on eurozone

Current EU presidency France is preparing crisis talks on how to keep the eurozone economy from falling into recession and is expected to table plans when EU ministers meet in Nice on 12 September.

The initiative was announced by prime minister Francois Fillon on Monday (18 August) in Paris after an emergency session of five French ministers with economic portfolios.

"We have a common economic area, a common currency," Mr Fillon said, adding that co-ordination within the euro zone...