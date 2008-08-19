Ad
euobserver
Co-ordination within the euro zone is "indispensable," says French PM Francois Fillon (Photo: © European Community, 2008)

France prepares crisis talks on eurozone

Green Economy
by Lisbeth Kirk,

Current EU presidency France is preparing crisis talks on how to keep the eurozone economy from falling into recession and is expected to table plans when EU ministers meet in Nice on 12 September.

The initiative was announced by prime minister Francois Fillon on Monday (18 August) in Paris after an emergency session of five French ministers with economic portfolios.

"We have a common economic area, a common currency," Mr Fillon said, adding that co-ordination within the euro zone...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Co-ordination within the euro zone is "indispensable," says French PM Francois Fillon (Photo: © European Community, 2008)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections