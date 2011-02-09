Ad
euobserver
An extraordinary eurozone summit was already held in Paris in 2008 at the height of the banking crisis (Photo: French EU presidency/Didier Noizet)

Eurozone summit looms amid growing hostility to Franco-German pact

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A March date for a rare eurozone leaders' summit is beginning to firm up as hostility grows amongst some member states to a fiercely conservative Franco-German proposal for economic convergence.

On Tuesday (8 February), EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy told MEPs and chiefs of the parliament's political groups that the 17 premiers and presidents of the countries that use the euro are to meet "mid-March", ahead of the normal EU-27 spring summit on 24-25 March.

Sunday 13 March ...

