Eurozone summit looms amid growing hostility to Franco-German pact

A March date for a rare eurozone leaders' summit is beginning to firm up as hostility grows amongst some member states to a fiercely conservative Franco-German proposal for economic convergence.

On Tuesday (8 February), EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy told MEPs and chiefs of the parliament's political groups that the 17 premiers and presidents of the countries that use the euro are to meet "mid-March", ahead of the normal EU-27 spring summit on 24-25 March.

Sunday 13 March ...