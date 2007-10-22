Big three join forces on financial transparency

The leaders of Germany, France and the UK have called for more transparency in financial markets, following concerns that the turmoil caused by the US housing crisis could hit growth.
German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Nicolas Sarkozy and British prime minister Gordon Brown issued a joint declaration at the end of the EU summit on Friday (19 October) which stressed the need for more financial transparency in order to avoid a repetition of the current turmoil on global fin...
