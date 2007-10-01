Ad
euobserver
Mr Sarkozy and Ms Merkel do not see eye to eye on the ECB (Photo: © Council of the European Union, 2000-2005)

France and Germany divided over new ECB status

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The status of the European Central Bank (ECB) in the new EU treaty is causing friction between France and Germany.

France is pushing to have the bank written into the new treaty as one of the Union's institutions - on an equal footing with other EU bodies such as the European Commission or the European Parliament.

This would make the bank more of a political institution subject to influence from national member states.

The rejected EU constitution gave the bank a special in...

