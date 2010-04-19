Finance ministers cautious over budget proposals

EU finance ministers meeting in Madrid over the weekend (16-18 April) expressed caution regarding upcoming European Commission proposals on greater budgetary surveillance.
Under the plans, to be presented in full on 12 May, euro area member states and the commission would engage in a system of "peer review" so that national budgets would be subject to "systematic and rigorous assessments," before then being passed on to national parliaments for approval, explained EU economy commission...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here