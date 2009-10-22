Ad
Some 60 percent of online orders from one EU country to another are refused (Photo: printing.com)

Europe's online shoppers stumble on national hurdles

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Some 60 percent of online orders are rejected when they are placed in another EU country than the one where the retailer is located. Shoppers from Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia and Belgium face particularly high rejection rates, data released by the European Commission shows.

"Better deals and greater product choice for consumers on our vast European market could be just a click of a mouse away. But in reality online shoppers are still largely confined within national borders," EU commissio...

