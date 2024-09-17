Report: Hitting 2040 emission target will 'boost EU growth by two percent'

Financing the green transition will increase wealth and opportunities in the EU in the coming decades.
The shift to a zero-emission economy is often portrayed as mostly a very expensive thing to do. What is often overlooked is that raising green investment will also create growth and opportunity.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
