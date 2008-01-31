European postal services open to competition by 2011

Europe's postal services are to be opened up to full competition by 2011 under plans adopted by the European Parliament today (31 January).

The remaining postal service monopolies will expire by 31 December, 2010, with central and eastern European member states as well as Greece and Luxembourg having until 2013 to open their postal markets.

From this date, public postal service providers will have to compete with private firms in the delivery of mail weighing up to 50 grams.