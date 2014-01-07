Russia's first WTO trade dispute targets EU duties

Russia has taken aim at the EU, filing its first trade dispute to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in protest against anti-dumping duties imposed by Brussels.

In a statement on Monday (6 January), the Swiss-based WTO, which arbitrates on international trade, said that Moscow was seeking consultations with the EU over levies on Russian steel products and ammonium nitrate, which is mainly used in fertilisers.

Under WTO procedures, EU and Russian trade officials will have 60 days t...