euobserver
The Spanish government is to buttress its car industry as well (Photo: EUobserver)

Spain stumps up €4bn to protect car sector

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Spain has become the latest European nation to stump up billions in public cash to bail-out car firms bludgeoned by the economic crisis.

On Friday (13 February), Madrid approved a €4 billion package to boost the auto sector in the country, which, unlike France (which recently announced a €6 billion package for domestic firms Renault and PSA Peugeot-Citroen), is largely foreign owned.

The aid, similar to other plans, is contingent on companies not laying off workers without first ...

Green Economy
euobserver

