Ad
euobserver
Global leaders at the Jeddah oil summit reached no consensus as to what is behind skyrocketing fuel prices. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Saudi summit delivers rise in oil production

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova,

In the face of the continued surge in oil prices, Saudi Arabia - the world's largest oil producer - has agreed to raise its production to some 9.7 million barrels a day by the end of July.

The announcement came shortly before 35 countries met for crisis oil talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday (22 June).

The price of oil has doubled in the past year, coming close to $140 a barrel in June. Oil accounts for some 37 percent of EU energy consumption.

"It is the policy of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Global leaders at the Jeddah oil summit reached no consensus as to what is behind skyrocketing fuel prices. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections