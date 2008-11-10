US and EU find common ground on global financial reform

As he prepares to host a G20 meeting on Saturday, outgoing US President George W. Bush has said he has found "common ground" with European leaders on how to address the financial crisis. However, the specifics of global reform of financial regulation are unlikely to be agreed before president-elect Barack Obama takes office.

"We believe there is a great deal of common ground among our approaches to address the turmoil in the financial markets, and President Bush looks forward to discuss...