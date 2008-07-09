Ad
euobserver
Palm oil production in Indonesia (Photo: friends of the earth)

MEPs vote to slash EU biofuels target

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The Environment Committee of the European Parliament voted on Monday night to call on the European Union to cut its biofuels targets.

In a unanimous 36-0 vote, with eight abstentions, the euro-deputies recommended that the EU aim to make between eight and ten percent of energy for transport come from renewable sources by 2020, with an interim target of four percent by 2015.

Of this latter target, at least 20 percent must come from electric cars or the use of hydrogen fuel, or alte...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Palm oil production in Indonesia (Photo: friends of the earth)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections