MEPs vote to slash EU biofuels target

The Environment Committee of the European Parliament voted on Monday night to call on the European Union to cut its biofuels targets.

In a unanimous 36-0 vote, with eight abstentions, the euro-deputies recommended that the EU aim to make between eight and ten percent of energy for transport come from renewable sources by 2020, with an interim target of four percent by 2015.

Of this latter target, at least 20 percent must come from electric cars or the use of hydrogen fuel, or alte...