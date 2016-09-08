Ad
Consumer organisations feel Volkswagen has produced misleading advertisements (Photo: Volkswagen Belgium)

EU urges consumer groups to go after VW

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Thirty-one European consumer organisations met in Brussels on Thursday (8 September) to discuss ways to seek compensation from Volkswagen Group (VW), which had equipped 8.5 million diesel cars in Europe with cheating software.

The meeting was “an important first step”, said Christian Wigand, spokesman for the European Commission.

The talks were hosted by EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova, who earlier this week said it seemed VW may have broken two pieces of EU legislation - the...

