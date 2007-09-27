Ad
Europe is Canada's biggest market for seal products (Photo: Wikipedia)

Canada starts trade dispute with the EU over seals

by Helena Spongenberg,

Canada has started a trade dispute with the European Union, saying that Belgian and Dutch bans on seal products are against the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Ottawa on Wednesday (26 September) requested consultations at the Geneva-based WTO with the EU, which is the first stage of a formal dispute.

"These bans have no basis in scientific fact," said spokesman for Canada's minister of international trade, Francois Jubinville, according to Bloomberg.

