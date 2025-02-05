Have minimum wages risen across EU to hit November 2024 deadline?

In October 2022, the EU adopted the adequate wage directive, which urges member states to reduce wage inequality through adequate minimum-wages setting.
The directive established a benchmark where minimum wages should meet at least 50 percent of the national gross average wage and 60 percent of the gross median wage.
Sergi Pijuan joined EUobserver in 2025, focusing on data analysis and visualisation. After years of experience in the digital marketing sector, he pivoted to economic analysis. Originally from Catalonia, Sergi relocated to Brussels to deepen his understanding of European affairs.
