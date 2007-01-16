Credit card company fears commission move

The European arm of the world's largest credit-card company has said banning transaction charges would harm consumers and destroy a European Union revamp of payment systems.

Visa Europe is seeking to sway Neelie Kroes – the EU competition commissioner - who will present the final result of her investigation into the payment-card industry on 31 January.

Peter Ayliffe – the head of Visa Europe - told journalists in Brussels on Monday (15 January) that he fears Europeans will stop us...