Ad
euobserver
Some 40,000 people die each year from road accidents across the European Union and a further 1.7 million are severely injured. (Photo: EUobserver)

New technology to reduce road accidents

Green Economy
by Helena Spongenberg,

European road transport is set to become much safer in the future as designers, engineers and national and European politicians work towards safer vehicles that aim to sharply cut the number of fatalities. But EU member states are still set to miss a 2010 target to halve fatalities in accidents across the bloc.

Today vehicles are safer as ever – manufactured in a different way from earlier eras and with new techniques that help save lives and prevent serious accidents. But there is stil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Some 40,000 people die each year from road accidents across the European Union and a further 1.7 million are severely injured. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections