Tsipras asks Greek MPs to approve 'bad deal'

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras faces a crucial vote in the Greek parliament Wednesday (15 July) to adopt measures needed to open negotiations with creditors on a new bailout.
In a TV interview Tuesday evening, he called on lawmakers to pass the list of "prior actions" set out in the agreement reached at a euro summit Sunday and Monday, even if it is "a bad deal in several aspects".
"Greece must stick to the fiscal adjustment the deal foresees," Tsipras said, adding that "alte...
