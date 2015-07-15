Tsipras asks Greek MPs to approve 'bad deal'

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras faces a crucial vote in the Greek parliament Wednesday (15 July) to adopt measures needed to open negotiations with creditors on a new bailout.

In a TV interview Tuesday evening, he called on lawmakers to pass the list of "prior actions" set out in the agreement reached at a euro summit Sunday and Monday, even if it is "a bad deal in several aspects".

"Greece must stick to the fiscal adjustment the deal foresees," Tsipras said, adding that "alte...