Mr Gyurcsany (top) - Hungary's parliament is set to agree on a new prime minister on 14 April (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Hungarian prime minister offers to resign

by Andrew Willis,

Hungarian Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany surprised socialists at a party conference on Saturday (21 March) by offering to stand down on condition parliament can agree a new leader to be elected by MPs on 14 April.

"If I'm the obstacle to change then I'll eliminate this obstacle," he said, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Mr Gyurcsany, just back from a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels last week, heads the Hungarian socialist party that currently holds a minority government.

