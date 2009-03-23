Hungarian prime minister offers to resign

Hungarian Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany surprised socialists at a party conference on Saturday (21 March) by offering to stand down on condition parliament can agree a new leader to be elected by MPs on 14 April.

"If I'm the obstacle to change then I'll eliminate this obstacle," he said, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Mr Gyurcsany, just back from a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels last week, heads the Hungarian socialist party that currently holds a minority government.