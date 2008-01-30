EU defends controversial Baltic gas pipeline

EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs has defended controversial plans to build a gas pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea, connecting Russia and Germany, amid growing environmental concerns over the project.
"Nord Stream is definitely a project of European interest", Mr Piebalgs said on Tuesday (29 January), adding that it "would enhance the EU's security of supply bringing additional gas through a new route."
The commissioner was speaking at a public hearing organised by the Europ...
