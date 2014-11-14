Germany returns to growth, Italy falls into recession

Germany's economy has returned to growth while Italy has officially fallen back into recession, according to data for the third quarter of 2014 published Friday (November 14) by Eurostat.

Overall, the eighteen countries in the eurozone grew by 0.2 percent and by 0.3 percent across the EU-28 having flatlined in the previous three months, the EU's statistical agency said.

Although its growth rate of 0.1 percent is meagre, Germany's data is better than expected. Declining business co...