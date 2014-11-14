Ad
euobserver
Christmas shopping in Munich, Germany (Photo: Adam Haranghy)

Germany returns to growth, Italy falls into recession

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Germany's economy has returned to growth while Italy has officially fallen back into recession, according to data for the third quarter of 2014 published Friday (November 14) by Eurostat.

Overall, the eighteen countries in the eurozone grew by 0.2 percent and by 0.3 percent across the EU-28 having flatlined in the previous three months, the EU's statistical agency said.

Although its growth rate of 0.1 percent is meagre, Germany's data is better than expected. Declining business co...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

