Ad
euobserver
Greek Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem recognised progress in talks but an agreement remains elusive (Photo: Consillium)

Eurogroup keeps alive hope of Greek deal

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

As was widely expected, Monday’s (11 May) Eurogroup meeting produced no agreement to unblock the last tranche of Greece’s bailout but there was cautious optimism that a deal could be in reach.

In their final statement, the Eurozone finance ministers "welcomed the progress that has been achieved so far".

But they added "that more time and effort are needed to bridge the gaps on the remaining open issues" and expressed hope that an agreement could be reached "in a timely fashion".

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece blames EU and IMF for 'obstacles' in talks
The rise of the untransparent 'Eurogroup'
EU set for economic growth, but Greece to suffer downturn
Greek Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem recognised progress in talks but an agreement remains elusive (Photo: Consillium)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections