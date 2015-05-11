Eurogroup keeps alive hope of Greek deal

As was widely expected, Monday’s (11 May) Eurogroup meeting produced no agreement to unblock the last tranche of Greece’s bailout but there was cautious optimism that a deal could be in reach.

In their final statement, the Eurozone finance ministers "welcomed the progress that has been achieved so far".

But they added "that more time and effort are needed to bridge the gaps on the remaining open issues" and expressed hope that an agreement could be reached "in a timely fashion".