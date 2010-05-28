Zapatero squeaks austerity package through parliament

The Spanish parliament has passed a package of government-backed austerity measures by the narrowest of margins - just one vote - with the political fallout potentially leading to early elections.

A minority Socialist government headed by Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero managed to squeak the result through a dubious legislature on Thursday (27 May), thanks in part to the abstention of the Catalan Convergència i Unió party (CiU).

Politicians from all sides criticised t...