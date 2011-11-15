Ad
Better to be in the EU than outside, says Cameron (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cameron: 'We sceptics' want a flexible Europe

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

British Prime Minister Cameron has said his country should stay within the EU and shape decisions but would prefer a "flexible network" rather than the "rigidity of a bloc."

"For years, people who have suggested doing less at European level have been accused of not being committed to a successful European Union. But we sceptics have a vital point. We should look sceptically at grand plans and utopian visions," David Cameron said in a foreign policy speech on Monday (14 November).

Green Economy

Green Economy
