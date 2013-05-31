Ad
European countries are Gazprom's biggest customers (Photo: Joffley)

EU energy chief to quiz Russian counterpart on Gazprom

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU Energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger is set to tackle his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak on Gazprom's energy pricing, EU sources confirmed Friday (31 May).

Oettinger will attend next week's EU-Russia summit in Yekaterinburg, as part of the EU's four person team with Foreigns affairs chief Catherine Ashton, Commission President Barroso and Herman van Rompuy.

An EU official told this website that Oettinger and Russian Energy minister Alexander Novak would discuss Gazprom'...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

