Sunday's elections were called after mass protests against the centre-right government (Photo: Yordan Simeonov, 24 Chasa)

Bulgarian elections result in uncertainty

by Mladen Abadzhiev, Sofia,

Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s centre-right GERB party narrowly won Sunday’s (12 May) snap general elections in Bulgaria, but political turmoil in the country is set to continue, as the tight result will make the formation of a coalition government difficult.

According to preliminary results of the Central Electoral Commission (with 70% of the votes counted), Borisov’s GERB party got around 31.4 percent of the votes, just ahead of its rival Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with 27...

