Quality not quantity

Agriculture occupies a special place in European Union policy just as agriculture ministers occupy a special place within government.

They tend to be the first as well as the last of the conservatives, welded to a soviet policy of 'to keep what I have and to try to get more.' They remain agriculture ministers at heart even though they may move on to better things, as for example, did former President Chirac.

In the EU agriculture still takes almost forty per cent of the budget. ...