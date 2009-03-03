Gordon Brown most polluting EU leader

French President Nicolas Sarkozy was the EU leader who travelled the most in 2008, but it is UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown whose trips produced the most greenhouse gas.

Last year Mr Brown generated more than 8,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) on international and domestic flights, travelling almost 158,000 kilometres, Terra Eco, a French environmental monthly, reported on Monday (2 March).

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was second, with some 7,400 tonnes for 174,440 kilometres...