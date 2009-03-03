Ad
Mr Sarkozy (l) travelled almost as much as Ms Merkel (m) and Mr Brown (r) put together in 2008, but was responsible for fewer greenhouse gas emissions (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Gordon Brown most polluting EU leader

by Elitsa Vucheva,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy was the EU leader who travelled the most in 2008, but it is UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown whose trips produced the most greenhouse gas.

Last year Mr Brown generated more than 8,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) on international and domestic flights, travelling almost 158,000 kilometres, Terra Eco, a French environmental monthly, reported on Monday (2 March).

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was second, with some 7,400 tonnes for 174,440 kilometres...

