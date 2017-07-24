Greece looking at bond market return

Greece is considering going back on the bond markets as early as this week, amid mixed signs from its creditors and rating agencies.
A government spokesman said last week that it was following the markets' "developments and trends" and was waiting for the "right moment".
According to the Greek media, the government could issue a five-year bond for the first time in three years. Yields on Greek bonds are now at their lowest levels since 2014.
The selling of bonds was postpone...
