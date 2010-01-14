Korean trade deal could fall under Lisbon rules

Speculation is rife within trade circles that the EU's free trade agreement (FTA) with South Korea could be in for a rough time from newly-empowered MEPs who strongly oppose aspects of the deal.

Initialed by the European Commission and the South Korean government last October, but still requiring ratification, the deal has been heralded for its potentially huge savings due to tariff reductions, and held up as the crowning jewel in former trade commissioner Catherine Ashton's list of a...