Ad
euobserver
Seoul: MEPs from car producing countries may face pressure to block the deal (Photo: Michael McDonough)

Korean trade deal could fall under Lisbon rules

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis and Teresa Küchler, Brussels,

Speculation is rife within trade circles that the EU's free trade agreement (FTA) with South Korea could be in for a rough time from newly-empowered MEPs who strongly oppose aspects of the deal.

Initialed by the European Commission and the South Korean government last October, but still requiring ratification, the deal has been heralded for its potentially huge savings due to tariff reductions, and held up as the crowning jewel in former trade commissioner Catherine Ashton's list of a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU initials Korean trade deal as US looks on
Seoul: MEPs from car producing countries may face pressure to block the deal (Photo: Michael McDonough)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections