Ad
euobserver
The eurozone is to enlarge further - two mini-states Malta and Cyprus are joining (Photo: EUobserver)

Malta and Cyprus to get green light for 2008 switch to euro

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

Two Mediterranean islands - Malta and Cyprus - are expected to get a green light for joining the 13-strong eurozone next January, with both the European Commission and European Central Bank likely to give a positive evaluation this Wednesday (16 May).

"Malta has sufficiently converged towards EU levels according to the criteria set in the EU treaty to adopt the euro on January 1, 2008," writes a draft commission report seen by the Times of Malta, suggesting the same applies for Cyprus.<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The eurozone is to enlarge further - two mini-states Malta and Cyprus are joining (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections