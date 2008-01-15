Four major EU states to discuss global economy

The leaders of the UK, France, Germany and Italy are to meet at the end of the month to discuss the recent turbulence in the global financial markets.

UK prime minister Gordon Brown has invited his counterparts from three other major member states in the European Union to come to London on 29 January to discuss the economic situation in world.

The meeting is to examine "how we all work together and work to harmonise to better deal with the financial situation," a British governmen...