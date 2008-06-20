Ad
euobserver
Europe must reduce its dependence on foreign energy sources, say EU leaders. (Photo: European Community)

EU announces emergency measures to tackle food and fuel crises

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Friday (20 June) for a European summit discussed a raft of emergency measures to deal with the fall-out from the ongoing global twin crises of soaring oil and food prices.

Most immediately, Europe's food aid scheme that hands out emergency food aid to the poorest EU citizens is to be boosted from €300 million to €500 million.

Other measures will include aid to fishermen, the creation of a new fund to support agriculture in developing countries and...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Europe must reduce its dependence on foreign energy sources, say EU leaders. (Photo: European Community)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections