EU announces emergency measures to tackle food and fuel crises

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Friday (20 June) for a European summit discussed a raft of emergency measures to deal with the fall-out from the ongoing global twin crises of soaring oil and food prices.

Most immediately, Europe's food aid scheme that hands out emergency food aid to the poorest EU citizens is to be boosted from €300 million to €500 million.

Other measures will include aid to fishermen, the creation of a new fund to support agriculture in developing countries and...