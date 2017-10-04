Ad
The Danish EU commissioner has long rejected accusations of anti-US bias (Photo: European Commission)

Amazon becomes latest target in EU war on tax deals

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has ordered Luxembourg to claw back taxes from US retailer Amazon and dragged Ireland to court for failing to do the same from Apple.

It said Luxembourg should make Amazon pay back around €250 million.

The decision came after the Grand Duchy let Amazon transfer three quarters of its European profits to a shell firm outside the EU to dodge the tax authorities.

The Commission already ordered Ireland last year to recover €13 billion from US tech giant...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

